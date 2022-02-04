e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

BMC Budget 2022: For the first time, health gets 46.33% hike by civic body

Sherine Raj
PTI Photo

To facilitate better health for citizens in the ongoing pandemic, the health sector received a massive hike of 46.63% in the BMC annual budget.

The Health Budget is estimated at Rs 6933.75 crore, which is 15.09% of the total. Medical infrastructure has been given tremendous focus in this year’s budget with the development/ redevelopment/ construction of 16 municipal hospitals/ health centres with a total provision of Rs 1464.35 crore.

Takeaways

  • Shiv Yog Kendra: ‘Better Health through Yoga’ initiative of 200 Shiv Yog centres with a total provision of Rs 30 crore.

  • Early Intervention and Rehabilitation Centre: BMC will be the first in the country to set up a unique role model centre for differently-abled special children. Rs 14 crore is budgeted for this initiative.

  • The indexing of scanned data of ‘A’ Grade records of Birth and Death reports from the year 1880 with a provision of Rs 5.50 crore.

  • Rs 257.50 crore for upgradation of dispensaries, Rs 11 crore for standardisation of 13 dispensaries and Rs 35.38 crore for maternity homes.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:27 AM IST
