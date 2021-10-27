BMC begins plugging leaks in Eastern Freeway tunnels

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) finally began their work of waterproofing and stopping leakages from the twin tunnels at Anik Panjarapole link road on the Eastern Freeway.

The Mumbai civic body has already invited bids for the said work, which is expected to start in the next two months and is estimated to be completed within the next 12 months.

The entire project cost of waterproofing work is around Rs 14.78 crore, and the scope of work includes chemical coating and fixing leakages from leakage spots, cracks and expansion joints, etc.

"Now, after the guidance and expertise provided by the consultant, we have decided to go ahead with floating bids for the actual work," said a BMC official.

The last date of the submission of the tender is November 15, 2021.

For the last few years, there have been constant water leakages inside the twin tunnels. Civic Officials failed to find the source of leakages and, considering the risk of accidents; the civic body gave a contract of Rs 23 lakh to VJTI as a consultant to detect the exact source of leakages and help fix them. The institute prepared a detailed report following which tenders were floated.

As the work begins, the traffic movement on Eastern Freeway connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai will be badly affected.

"As the work under this tender is to be carried out near the running traffic, it will be essential for the contractor to take all safety measures to ensure the safety of the same. The intending tenderer should carefully examine the site to understand the restrictions on the availability of space and provision of safety measures," read the bid document floated by the BMC.

The 16-km eastern freeway started in 2014; it cuts travel time between Navi Mumbai and Thane to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from one-and-a-half hours to 40 minutes.

The freeway was constructed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and was later handed over to BMC for maintenance. The Mumbai civic body has also taken up repairs of lighting inside the twin tunnels.

"We will not close down traffic movement entirely during the waterproofing work, but there will be few diversions. We are considering the option of working during night hours with required lighting," the official added.

On the sidelines, the BMC is also planning repair work on elevated roads and the approach road at Panjrapol. As per an estimate, this work will cost Rs 73 crore.

