BMC begins its ‘Friendship With Nature’

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on the eve of World Environment Day celebrated on June 5, has begun its annual tree plantation drive. Mayor Kishori Pednekar launched the drive by planting some saplings in her official residence at Byculla inside Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan.

Pednekar stated that through this tree plantation drive, named Friendship With Nature, about 25,000 new saplings will be planted in 1,068 civic gardens located across 24 wards in the city and its suburbs. "The civic body has 26 nurseries in all, including two big ones. In this, several species of plants are being nurtured, which will be planted in civic gardens under this green initiative," she said.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation informed that, last year, Mumbai had 29,75,283 trees, which is 55 per cent more as compared to the 2008 tree census recorded.