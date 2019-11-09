BMC announces provision of Rs 2cr for procession of Prophet Mohammad

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a grant of Rs 2 crore for the procession of Prophet Mohammad.

Every year, a large procession is organised from Byculla to Haj House on the occasion of Prophet Mohammad Paigambar’s birth anniversary. For this, BMC has had a budget of Rs 25 lakh for three wards. However, due to the lack of funds, the office bearers of the Khilafat Movement have demanded more funds and facilities from the Standing Committee Chairman, Yashwant Jadhav, on Thursday.

Jadhav on Thursday approved Rs two crore for the procession.

Since the corporation spends crores of rupees for Ganeshotsav and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s death anniversary, there was a demand that BMC should provide adequate funds for similar functions of the Muslim community.

Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Standing Committee Chairman

Yashwant Jadhav welcomed the decision and said it was a historic decision in the country.

“It is a historic decision taken for the first time in any of the municipal corporation of the country and surely it will send out a good message and create social harmony. November 10 is the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed and this is the 100th year. So, this year there will be a bigger procession.

“BMC will make arrangements for the pandals, drinking water, mobile toilets, medical camps, also provide snacks to participants of the procession,” said Mahadeshwar.