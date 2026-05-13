BMC Accelerates Desilting Operations Across Mumbai As May 31 Deadline Nears, Mithi River Work Yet To Cross 50%; Check Progress Details

Desilting Operations In Mumbai | X|@mybmc

Mumbai: With the monsoon season approaching, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has accelerated desilting operations across Mumbai’s drainage network, with the latest daily progress report showing steady advancement in the cleaning of major and minor nallas as well as the Mithi River.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the civic body’s data released on Wednesday, the overall desilting progress of major nallas in the city has reached 64.42 per cent as of May 13. Among the three administrative divisions, the City division has recorded the highest progress at 72.38 per cent, while the Western Suburbs (WS) division closely followed at 71.27 per cent. The Eastern Suburbs (ES) division, however, remained comparatively behind at 50.21 per cent completion.

The BMC also shared updates on the desilting work of the Mithi River, a key water channel crucial for flood mitigation in Mumbai. The overall progress of the river desilting operation currently stands at 43.79 per cent. Stretch ES-526 recorded the highest completion among the three sections at 51.89 per cent, followed by ES-527 at 43.41 per cent and ES-525 at 35.59 per cent.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The desilting exercise is being carried out on priority ahead of the rains to minimise the risk of flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas. The civic administration has reportedly deployed additional equipment and manpower to speed up operations in sensitive locations.

Details On Desilting Works Of Minor Nallas In City

Meanwhile, the city’s minor nalla desilting works have achieved an overall completion rate of 74.81 per cent. Several wards across Mumbai have already crossed the 90 per cent mark, indicating significant progress in local drain cleaning works.

Ward C in Zone 1 emerged as the best-performing ward with 96.29 per cent completion. Ward P/N in Zone 4 followed closely at 95.43 per cent, while Ward A recorded 94.09 per cent completion. Ward D also posted strong progress at 93.81 per cent, and Ward R/N in Zone 7 achieved 92.54 per cent completion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zone 1 overall showed strong performance across all its wards, while Zone 4 and Zone 7 also reported consistent progress. However, certain wards remained below the city average. Ward S in Zone 6 recorded the lowest progress at just 12.40 per cent, while H/W ward in Zone 3 and M/W ward in Zone 5 also reported slower progress compared to other areas.

Daily monitoring of desilting operations is underway and contractors have been instructed to complete pending works before the onset of heavy rainfall, with the deadline set for May 31. The civic body has time and again reiterated that the annual pre-monsoon desilting drive remains one of the key measures to ensure smoother stormwater drainage and reduce flooding risks during the monsoon season.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/