BMC Accelerates Desilting Before May 31 Deadline: Major Nallahs at 64% Completion; Minor Nallahs At 74%

Mumbai: As Mumbai gears up for the arrival of the rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up to complete its desilting of major and minor nallahs across the city before the May 31 deadline. The progress along the city's major nallahs stands at a total of 64.42% as of May 13.

The desilting exercise aims to prepare the city's drainage system for the arrival of the monsoon, in an attempt to minimise flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Extra manpower and equipment have been deployed across sensitive areas to speed up the process.

Major nallah progress: City division leads, Mithi River records slow progress

Among the three administrative divisions, the City division leads progress, currently standing at 72.38%, followed by the Western Suburbs (WS) and Eastern Suburbs (ES) at 71.27% and 50.21%, respectively.

The BMC also shared updates on the desilting of the Mithi river, a water channel particularly crucial for flood mitigation during the monsoon. Overall progress is slow, standing currently at 43.79%. Among the river's three sections, Stretch ES-526 leads progress at 51.89%, followed by ES-527 and ES-525 at 43.41% and 35.59%, respectively.

🔹मुंबईचे उप महापौर श्री.संजय घाडी यांनी एल विभागात सुरु असलेल्या नाले / नदी स्‍वच्‍छता कामांची आज प्रत्‍यक्ष कार्यस्‍थळी जाऊन पाहणी केली.



🔹त्‍यात कुर्ला (पश्चिम) येथील साकीनाका मेट्रो स्‍थानकाजवळील नाला, सफेद पूल नाला, क्रांती नगर येथील मिठी नदीतून गाळ काढण्‍याच्‍या ठिकाणांचा… pic.twitter.com/jsnLN2eTdv — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 7, 2026

Minor nallah progress: Several wards cross 90% mark

Progress on the city's minor nallahs stands currently at a total of 74.81%. Several wards in the city have crossed the 90% mark, indicating rapid progress.

Ward C emerged the best performing ward, with progress standing at 96.29%, followed by Ward P/N at 95.43%, Ward A at 94.09%, Ward D at 93.81% and Ward R/N at 92.54%.

Zone 1 showed strong progress across all wards, while Zones 4 and 7 also showed consistent progress. Certain wards, however, remained below the city's average, such as Ward S in Zone 6, standing low at just 12.40%, while Wards H/W in Zone 3 and M/W in Zone 5 also reported slower progress compared to other areas.

Daily monitoring underway for pre monsoon desilting drive, deadline set for May 31

The desilting operations are being monitored daily, with the deadline set for May 31. Contractors have been instructed to complete work prior to the onset of heavy rainfall, reiterating constantly the fact that the pre monsoon desilting drive is crucial to ensuring smooth stormwater drainage, as well as reducing the possibilities of floods and water-logging.

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