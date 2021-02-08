Blasts rock Mira Road as LPG cylinders kept in truck catches fire; see pics

Panic gripped the Ram Nagar area of Mira Road after a mysterious fire broke out in LPG cylinder laden trucks which were parked in an open ground amidst a cluster of residential buildings at around 2 am on Monday.

Deafening explosions awoke residents after seven cylinders went up in flames, as many of them crashed as far as 500 meters away from the accident site.

While three people were injured in the incident, both the trucks loaded with LPG cylinders of HP and Bharat Gas company were reduced to a heap of mangled remains due to the massive fire coupled by multiple explosions.