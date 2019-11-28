Black magic on 15-year-old lands man behind bars, 3 others booked

Mumbai: Powai Police have booked three people, including a mother-son duo for cheating a woman of Rs10,000 on the pretext of curing her teenage son using black magic. The complainant realised she was duped after she consulted doctors at a civic hospital and her son was cured with the medicines.

Police said, the teenager was falling ill repeatedly, after which, in October, his mother took him to the main accused, Suman Jadhav, 65, to cure him. Jadhav told the woman that her son was possessed by a spirit and they will have to use black magic to cure him.

In a desperate attempt to cure her ailing son, the woman initially agreed. Jadhav and her son, Anil, took the teen to their associate, Parshuram Jadhav, 40, who tries to bewitch people. The teen's health, however, showed no signs of improvement.

Earlier in November, the woman admitted her son to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital. The teen's health improved after treatment in the hospital, which is when the mother realised that she had been duped by the accused trio.

On November 26, she approached the Powai police and registered a complaint. Anil was arrested while the others are wanted.

Police raided Jadhav's house and seized all the material used for the rituals to cast a black magic spell, like various idols, lemons, leather whips, coconuts, turmeric, kumkum, eggs, masks and other materials.

The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.