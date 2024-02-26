BJP's Re-Election Could Worsen Situation For Indian Muslims, Warns Professor Ram Puniyani

If the Bharatiya Janata Party is re-elected to power, the problems for Indian Muslims will increase by 50 percent, said Professor Ram Puniyani at a panel discussion in Mumbai. Professor Puniyani was accompanied by other senior journalists and authors from the country who shared their thoughts about the ‘Future of Indian Muslims’.

The panel discussion- ‘Future of Indian Muslims: Problems and Possibilities’

A panel discussion was organised by the Islam Gymkhana and Patrakar Vikas Foundation on the subject- ‘Future of Indian Muslims: Problems and Possibilities’. Senior journalists and authors from the country joined the discussion at Islam Gymkhana on Saturday. The panel included Ram Puniyani, Chairman of Centre for Study of Society and Secularism, journalist Asutosh, author and journalist Vivek Agrawal, Urdu journalist Masoom Moradabadi, and lyricist Hasan Kamal among others.

Speaking at the discussion, Puniyani said, “Pakistan is suffering due to its communal politics, and taking a lesson India should stay away from it. If the current government comes to power again, the problems for Muslims will increase by 50 percent. We should make sure that such a party is not re-elected again whose only aim is to build temples and benefit some corporate giants.”

RSS, the real threat

Puniyani also used the stage to comment against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said, “If there is any threat to the country today, it is from the RSS. One of the two agendas of RSS is to oppress the Muslims and Christians by labelling them as foreigners and the second is to deprive the basic rights of Dalits, Adivasis and women.”

Asutosh said, “People in the country are high under the influence of religion. I do not think that the circumstances in the country will be any better fifty years later. I feel that the constitution and democracy of the country are in great danger. But if people unite against this hazard, then it's not a big threat.”

Education, only survival tool for Muslims

Vivek Agrawal advised the Muslim community to focus on education to survive in the current situation. “Education is the only roadmap for the community that will let it survive not just for fifty years but for the next 500 years. People should stay away from WhatsApp University and focus on education. This country does not need another Dawood Ibrahim but it surely needs hundreds of APJ Abdul Kalam.”

The gathering also provided a platform for the release of a book by Urdu journalist and author Khalil Zahid titled ‘Sajdon Se Mahroom Masjidein’. The book is the account of the mosques around the country which have been forbidden due to various reasons. “This book is not only about mosques but it is also proof of what is happening in India. This book explains how Muslims are being forced to leave their places of worship and their country,” said Zahid.