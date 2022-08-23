BJP's Prabhakar Shinde seeks action against alleged corruption in tender process to develop Deonar Abatoire

BJP group leader in BMC, Prabhakar Shinde | Twitter/@Prabhak37404305

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again spoken out against corruption in the BMC. The BJP has sought action against a consultant who was involved in a Rs 400 crore tender process to develop Deonar Abatoire.

BMC had invited tenders worth Rs 400 crore for the development of Deonar Abatoire during the Shivsena regime. BMC wished to increase animal slaughter in Deonar. The BJP had alleged there was cartelisation in the tender process. After the new government came into existence in the state, BMC scrapped the Deonar Abatoire development tender.

Now, the BJP is demanding action against the consultant.

The BJP group leader in BMC, Prabhakar Shinde, said, "The consultant company who was involved in the tendering process of Deonar Abatoire had provided documents related to the project to the interested bidders. It is completely cheating. The consultant had his hand in glows with the bidding companies."

Shinde further alleged that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) Authority has imposed a Rs 1.52 crore penalty on the consultant company in a similar case in Pune. As per the condition of BMC's Standard Bidding Document (SBD), a consultant company that was penalised earlier and wants to enter into BMC's bidding process should give clarification on why that company was penalised. In this case, such clarification has not been sought by the BMC administration.

"BMC has only issued a show cause notice to the consultant, besides that no action has been taken against the consultant. It is a serious issue. Hence, we are seeking action against the consultant," Shinde added.