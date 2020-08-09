Coronavirus in Maharashtra: BJP’s Nanded MP Pratap Chikhalikar tests positive

Mumbai: BJP MP from Nanded Pratap Chikhalikar was tested Covid-19 positive. His son and the Nanded Zilla Parishad member Pravin Patil Chikhalikar was recently tested positive and thereafter the BJP MP conducted the test.

Both father and son are under medical observation at the Aurangabad hospital.

Nanded district has been hogging headlines after the guardian minister and Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan earlier was tested Covid-19 positive. He was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai and is now cured.

Thereafter, three Congress legislators – Mohan Hambarde, Amar Rajurkar and Madhav Jalgaonkar – were also tested positive. Hambarde and Rajurkar are now cured after they were tested negative but Jalgaonkar is still hospitalised.

Nanded was initially declared green zone but now there has been a rise in coronavirus cases. As on date, there are 1,681 cases and 48 deaths in Nanded district while in the jurisdiction of Nanded Municipal Corporation there are 1,258 cases and 54 deaths.