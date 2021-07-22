'BJP's corrupt cronies, guilty contractors will be punished': Congress' Sachin Sawant slams Fadnavis govt after panel finds irregularities in Jalyukta Shivar Yojana

Sachin Sawant, general secretary and spokesperson of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday slammed the former Maharashtra chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' government for its massive irregularities and corruption in Jalyukta Shivar Yojana. The Congress leader welcomed the report presented by the four-member committee chaired by former Additional Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar. The committee in its report has found several irregularities and lapses in the Fadnavis government's flagship multi-crore Jalyukta Shivar Yojana (JSY) during 2015-19.

Sachin Sawant taking a swipe at Fadnavis government termed the scheme as 'Jholyukta Shivar' and said the Mahavikas Aghadi govt should go to the root of the corruption.

The objective of Jalayukta Shivar Yojana was to divert rain water to the village shivars, increase the ground water level and irrigation area as well as increase the efficiency of water use.

He further said that his party Congress had pointed out that the scheme has been corrupt since 2015 and has become a breeding ground for BJP cronies and contractors. "All the claims made about this scheme were hollow when the Fadnavis government was in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 16,000 villages would be drought-free due to this scheme and additional 9,000 villages would be drought-free too," he added.