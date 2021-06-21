BJP stooping to new low to gain power in Maharashtra: Sachin Sawant

Mumbai: The Congress has attacked BJP for the deployment of Central investigating agencies against the opposition. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant alleged that Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has been harassed and BJP is stooping to a new low to gain power in the state.

‘’Pratap Sarnaik’s comments showcase his disturbed mindset and also show BJP is using Central agencies against the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders,’’ said Sawant.

Sawant’s comment came a day after Sarnaik’s letter went viral urging Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to patch up with BJP to avoid harassment of party leaders from the Central agencies and also to stop NCP and Congress from further weakening the party.

On the other hand, the state unit chief Nana Patole alleged that the BJP, which has failed to retain power, is trying to destabilize the Maha Vikas Aghadi government by roping in CBI, ED, Income Tax and NIA. ‘’Saranaik's letter also shows how the Central Investigation Agency is harassing him. All the efforts of the BJP to destabilize the MVA government in the state have failed. They will not succeed in their plot now also,’’ he noted.

‘’The Bharatiya Janata Party grew in Maharashtra with the help of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. The same Shiv Sena is now being harassed by the BJP. The BJP is not looking at Balasaheb Thackeray's son as the chief minister but is trying to pull down his chair,’’ claimed Patole. He reiterated that BJP has been trying to destabilize the government.