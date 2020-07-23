BJP state executive to meet on Monday

Mumbai: The newly-appointed state executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Maharashtra unit will hold its first meeting with party national president JP Nadda next week to deliberate on the future course of action, including relief activities and protests.

To be held on Monday, the digital meeting will see resolutions on the prevailing political situation in the state being approved. The state unit is also expected to lay down its strategy for future political activities and protests against the Shiv Sena–Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)- Congress ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi ‘government and also elaborate on reliefs works to be undertaken during the corona pandemic.

BJP state unit chief Chandrakantdada Patil had announced his state executive committee earlier this month.

“The meeting will see political resolutions on the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra being approved. The state government’s failure in tackling the corona crisis will be discussed, as will the lack of cohesion among the ruling allies, and the unholy alliance of the parties that make up the MVA,” said BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.

He added that in his concluding speech, leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would lay down the plans for the road ahead, which would include relief activities.