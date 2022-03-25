BJP stages walkout in state assembly citing CM did not reply to any issue including corruption charges combating COVID-19

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday staged a walkout citing that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has not replied to any issue including the corruption charges in handling the pandemic made during the debate on the last week's motion. The leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis in right to reply claimed that none of the topics he raised were answered.

‘’Ukraine should now seek the help of our Chief Minister. They have the most powerful weapon like 'Taunt Bomb,’’ he said sarcastically.

‘’The Chief Minister has to defend the affairs of Nawab Malik, how unfortunate. You say Mehbooba Mufti? Those who oppose Yakub's execution are your ministers,’’ he noted. ‘’We fought for the resignation of Nawab Malik. But it is unfortunate that those who are dealing with Dawood, those who are paying Hasina Parkar through transactions are feeling close to Shiv Sena and the Chief Minister today,’’ he claimed.

Further, Fadnavis said, ‘’We will not allow public money to be looted. Our fight against corruption will continue. When there is no answer to the questions we raised, the people are misled by making an emotional speech. The same thing was done by the Chief Minister today.’’

Fadnavis claimed that the CM does not have the power to fix the date of Assembly Speaker elections in 24 states. ‘’Why are you afraid to hold the Speaker’s election through a secret ballot when you have 170 MLAs?’’ he asked the CM without naming him.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil announced that the home department will remain firmly with the police personnel doing exemplary work saying that the entire department cannot be held responsible due to the mistakes by few personnel. He was replying to several charges levelled by the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis during the debate on the last week motion in the state assembly.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in all 17 bills were passed in the budget session of the state legislature. The monsoon session will start from July 18 in Mumbai.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:12 PM IST