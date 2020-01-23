BJP seeks Ashok Chavan's apology for ‘insulting’ Hindus

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party, on Wednesday, flayed Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan, a former CM, for his statement that Congress joined the Uddhav Thackeray government because Muslims insisted that it alone would stop the BJP from coming to power in the state.

Its spokesman Sambit Patra at a press conference here said that this admission infers that the Congress formed the government on the advice of Muslims, caring hoots for other religions. He sought Chavan's apology, since it amounts to insulting Hindus.

He said that the Congress has been following the policy of appeasing Muslims since Independence, but never profited from it. Therefore, the party should be called the 'Muslim League Congress' instead of the Indian National Congress.

Patra dug out many 'objectionable' remarks of Congress leaders to claim that their party only believed in vote bank and appeasement politics.

Hitting back, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said an empty mind is a devil's workshop and added that BJP spokespersons are calling names because of the impact the "rising unemployment" is having on them.

He referred to the BJP as "Nathuram Godse party", "bhrasht jumla party" and "bikau janata party".