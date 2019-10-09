BJP rebel gets show-cause notice

Bhayandar: The local BJP unit on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to their corporator and former Mayor Geeta Jain for indulging in anti party activities by filing her nominations as an independent against the party’s official candidate Narendra Mehta from the Mira Bhayandar assembly constituency.

As per the notice issued by BJP city chief Hemant Mhatre, Jain is supposed to explain within 48 hours as to why she should not be expelled from the party for filing her candidature against the official contestant, despite her being a primary member.

Mhatre has also accused Jain of indiscipline and misusing the photos of BJP leaders in an apparent attempt to mislead party workers and the local populace.

The BJP has announced the candidature of sitting legislator Narendra Mehta from this assembly constituency which is all set to witness a triangular battle between him, Geeta Jain ( independent) and Congress candidate-Muzaffar Hussain.

A total of 12 candidates from party’s including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Maharashtra Nirman Sena (MNS), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and a host of independents including social activist Pradeep Jangam are in fray.

By Suresh Golani