BJP protests Maharashtra government’s 'u-turn' on power bill relief

BJP on Friday staged a protest in the city against the energy minister’s turnaround over providing relief to the electricity consumers in inflated bills received during the coronavirus pandemic. The party workers demanded immediate relief for the people. The party has announced a state-wide agitation on Monday when electricity bills will be burnt across the state if no relief is given to consumers.

Protesters said the BJP ruled state governments in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat which have provided almost 50% relief in electricity bills. Even the CPM ruled Kerala has offered a similar discount while the Maha Vikas Aghadi government made mere announcements.

Former energy minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "Those who consume up to 300 units of electricity daily should get a waiver from bill payment for the period from March to June. To press our demand, the party is going to stage a bill-burning protest on November 23."

"People have lost jobs (due to lockdown)....several electricity consumers have received inflated bills. The government should correct these bills," he said.