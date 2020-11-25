BJP misusing govt agencies against political rivals, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday slammed BJP for using central government agencies against political opponents. After welcoming the former minister and BJP leader from Marathwada Jaisnghrao Gaikwad-Patil in the party fold, Pawar, who had earlier received ED notice, said, “Instead of answering questions of people, government agencies are being used against political opponents. This is not suitable. Our government has completed a year so they know now that they can't come to power here. So they are using power they have in the Centre.’’

Pawar’s outburst was triggered by the ED raids on Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. He also lashed out at BJP for issuing new deadlines for the collapse of the MVA govt.

"What is happening in the state now is a sign of frustration with the opposition. Instead of answering people's questions, government investigative agencies are being used against political opponents. This is not right. Our Maha Vikas Aghadi government has completed one year and now they (BJP) know that they will not come to power again. This is why the power at the centre is being misused,” said Pawar.

Pawar took a swipe at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on his recent statements with regard to the functioning of MVA government. “I can understand their pains after loss of power. Their language is out of frustration and anxiety. It doesn’t be taken so seriously,’’ he noted.

“He (Fadnavis) had said Mi Punha Yein (I will come back) and because of that the former CM may have talked about providing an alternative to the MVA government in the state,’’ said Pawar. However, he asserted that the people were also watching BJP’s moves very carefully and MVA assesses them critically.

On BJP minister Raosaheb Danve’s statement that the MVA government would collapse in two months, Pawar said, “Raosaheb Danve has worked in the legislature for many years. I did not know his quality. I was looking at him as a leader from the countryside,’’ he opined.

Earlier, Gaikwad-Patil was formally inducted in the NCP. He resigned from BJP on November 17. In his resignation letter he had said, “I am willing to work for the party, but the party is not giving me a chance, hence I took this step," Gaikwad Patil, who lives in Aurangabad, said. A prominent Maratha leader from the Marathwada region, Patil had represented Aurangabad graduates’ constituency in the council from 1990 to 1998.

Gaikwad-Patil was a minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government from 1995 to 1999. He was later elected as Parliament member from Beed and served as a minister in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. He quit the BJP and joined the NCP in 2004 and was elected as a Parliament member that year for the third time from Beed. However, he returned to the BJP in 2010.