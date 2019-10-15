BJP Manifesto Bharat Ratna for Jyotiba, Savitribai Phule, Savarkar; Have promised 5 cr jobs and housing for all, by 2022

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released their party manifesto on Tuesday, in which they have promised a Bharat Ratna for Maharashtra's social reformers Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule and have finally achieved their agenda of also wanting to give the highest civilian award to the freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar.

“The contributions of Jyotiba, Savitribai Phule and Veer Savarkar, for nation building. Their efforts are incomparable, thus we will urge the centre to confer them with the Bharat Ratna,” said Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis released the “Sankalp Patra” ahead of the state assembly polls, along with J P Nadda, the BJP working president, Chandrakant Patil, the state party president and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the BJP Mumbai chief. The manifesto speaks of pursuing the matter with the Central government.

Fadnavis also stated, several monuments, statues and projects will be named after eminent personalities of Maharashtra, which includes Chatrapati Shivaji’s Statue at the seafront and Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue at Indu Mill.

In the 40-page manifesto, the BJP also promised 5 crore jobs in the next five years and houses for everyone by 2022.

“There will be a rapid economic growth in the next five years, which will benefit the people. In the past five years, Mumbai has contributed 25 per cent of the country’s total employment,” stated Fadnavis.

He also assured, his government will invest Rs five lakh crores in several infrastructure projects and in the next five years, promised five IT Parks in different parts of Maharashtra.

He also said, on the completion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 100 years of Annabhau Sathe, the government will help in building khaadi and handloom industries to boost women empowerment and micro economy in the rural parts of Maharashtra.

Another major takeaway is, boost given to the mass rapid metro rail network system and water transport system.

“The city of Mumbai will be connected to every nook and corner of Maharashtra by bullet trains and metros. We will also introduce water taxis, which will be a cheaper mode of transport,” informed the CM.

Apart from these, the BJP has promised to improve the condition of the roads and highways, constituting a separate maintenance department for the national and state highways, which will be directly supervised by Fadnavis himself.

They have also promised rehabilitation, compensation and security to the next of kin to any official from disaster management cell, police or defence personnel, who die while on duty.

BJP’s ally Sena, made it clear, they will oppose tree cutting, Fadnavis refrained from criticising them. “We mutually respect each other’s manifestos and if there is any conflict it will be resolved, because our prime agenda is to deliver whatever we have promised in the given time,” said Fadnavis.

1.Bharat Ratna to Jyotiba, Savitribai Phule and V D Savarkar

2. 5 crores jobs in five years

3. Housing for all by 2022

4. 1 trillion USD economy

5. Subsidies to farmers

6. Waiver in price of fertilizers

7. Loan waiver for farmers

8. An effort of proper allocation of water to counter drought

9. Supply of clean drinking water to the rural parts of Maharashtra, especially Marathawada

10. Smooth Public transports including Metro projects, bullet trains and water taxis

11. Heavy maintenance of roads and highways