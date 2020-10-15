BJP legislator calls upon CM Thackeray to shut madrassas and prove his Hindutva

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar has called upon Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to immediately close down madrassas and prove his Hindutva credentials. The BJP led government in Assam has already taken a decision for the closure of madrassas.

"The Chief Minister, who says that we do not need any certificate to prove Hindutva, should show courage to close all madrassas in the state which impart bigoted education, said Bhatkhalkar He further stated that crores of rupees are spent to expand madrassas in the state in which one particular religion is taught without any modern education.

"These madrassas are run on the taxpayers’ money which is wrong and therefore the state government should immediately stop the financial aid to them and to the clerics and give direct assistance to students in the form of scholarships to bring them into the mainstream,’’ he said.

Bhatkhalkar said the Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi had suggested that since madrassas are also funded by terrorist organizations, all states should ban madrassas and facilitate schooling for Muslim students." Chief Minister should not succumb to any pressure and take a decision in this regard,’’ he viewed.



BJP MLA welcomed the Assam government’s decision to close all government madrassas.