BJP Leaders Gopal Shetty, Ganesh Khankar Question BMC's 225 Sq Ft PAP Housing Policy, Seek Relief

Former BJP MP Gopal Shetty (L) , and BJP group leader in the BMC, Ganesh Khankar (R) |

Mumbai: Former BJP MP Gopal Shetty and BJP group leader in the BMC, Ganesh Khankar, have raised objections to the BMC administration’s 2025 circular on rehabilitation of project-affected persons (PAPs), questioning the continuation of the 225-sq-ft housing entitlement despite provisions allowing 300-sq-ft homes for PAPs affected by projects undertaken by other state agencies.

Gopal Shetty Questions Steep Hike In Charges For Shop Owners

Shetty also questioned the sharp hike in charges for shop owners opting for residential accommodation. He pointed out that the earlier rate of Rs 654 per sq ft had been revised to Rs 6.25 lakh, arguing that the steep increase would place an additional financial burden on project-affected families. “Instead of providing relief, it is unfair to impose financial penalties on citizens who have been living in Mumbai for years,” he said.

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According to Shetty, the administration has agreed in principle to the demands and assured the leaders that the issue would be taken up at a meeting of group leaders attended by the municipal commissioner. The final decision will be taken after discussions at the meeting.

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