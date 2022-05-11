BJP leader Mohit Kamboj asks for his 25 lakhs back from Sanjay Raut

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj has again attacked Shiv Sena leader, MP, Sanjay Raut, making serious allegations against him. Mohit Kamboj recently jumped into a heated argument between Sanjay Raut and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

Two days ago, Raut had attacked Somaiya by tweeting 'Kirit ka Kamal'.

Kamboj has responded to this by tweeting, “When will Sanjay Raut, who says 'Kirit Ka Kamal', return my Rs 25 lakh? Sanjay Raut Raut has taken Rs 25 lakh from me in 2014 in the name of his Royal Marathe Entertainment. Raut had told me that he would return Rs 25 lakh with interest. Raut, return my money.”

Kamboj also tweeted a photo of a document that looked like a transaction of Rs 25 lakh to Royal Marathe Entertainment. He also tagged police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to help him get his money back.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was contacted for a comment on the allegation but did not respond.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:40 PM IST