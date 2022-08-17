BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj claims: 'Big leader of NCP will soon join Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh'

NCP leaders Nawab Malik (L) and Anil Deshmukh (R) skip Presidential Polls vote |

Mumbai: Is there going to be a big development in Maharashtra politcs? BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj's latest tweet would suggest so. In a tweet Kambhoj has claimed that a big leader of NCP will soon be joining NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh.

BJP’s Mohit Kambhoj, a close aide of deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, tweets, "A big leader of NCP will soon join Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh."

Save This Tweet :-



One NCP Big - Big Leader Will Meet Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh Soon ! — Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya (@mohitbharatiya_) August 16, 2022

Importantly, those whose arrest was predicted earlier by Mohit Kamboj, are under arrest today. Due to this, his tweet has created a lot of excitement.

I Will Be Doing Press Conference Soon And Exposing NCP BIG Leader :-



1:- List Of Assets India & Abroad

2:- Benami Companies

3:- Properties on Girl Friends Name

4:- Corruption Done As Minister in Various Portfolio

5: Family Income And Assets List !



Watch The Space Now ! — Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya (@mohitbharatiya_) August 16, 2022

Mohit Kamboj also said in another tweet that he will soon hold a press conference to reveal the relevant big leader. Apart from this, Kamboj also said that he will make a big disclosure about the relevant leader's assets in the country and abroad, benami companies, assets in the name of a special friend, corruption through several portfolios held as a minister, family income and assets.

Irrigation Scam Case Should Be Investigated Again Which Was Closed in 2019 By Param Bir Singh ! @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis Ji @mieknathshinde Ji @Devendra_Office — Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya (@mohitbharatiya_) August 16, 2022

Importantly, Mohit Kamboj also mentioned the irrigation scam in another of his tweets. Kamboj said in his tweet that the irrigation scam case closed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh in 2019 should be re-investigated.