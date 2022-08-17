BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj claims: 'Big leader of NCP will soon join Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh'

Mumbai: Is there going to be a big development in Maharashtra politcs? BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj's latest tweet would suggest so. In a tweet Kambhoj has claimed that a big leader of NCP will soon be joining NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh.
BJP’s Mohit Kambhoj, a close aide of deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, tweets, "A big leader of NCP will soon join Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh."
Importantly, those whose arrest was predicted earlier by Mohit Kamboj, are under arrest today. Due to this, his tweet has created a lot of excitement.
Mohit Kamboj also said in another tweet that he will soon hold a press conference to reveal the relevant big leader. Apart from this, Kamboj also said that he will make a big disclosure about the relevant leader's assets in the country and abroad, benami companies, assets in the name of a special friend, corruption through several portfolios held as a minister, family income and assets.
Importantly, Mohit Kamboj also mentioned the irrigation scam in another of his tweets. Kamboj said in his tweet that the irrigation scam case closed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh in 2019 should be re-investigated.