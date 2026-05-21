BJP leader Kirit Somaiya Flags Alleged Massive Birth Certificate Scam In Maharashtra, Demands Probe In Vasai-Virar

Vasai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has leveled serious allegations that a massive birth certificate scam has come to light in Maharashtra, where thousands of fake birth certificates have been issued under the names of non-existent individuals.
Following this revelation, the possibility of these fraudulent certificates being distributed within the jurisdiction of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation cannot be ruled out.
Consequently, Somaiya has demanded a thorough investigation into all birth certificates issued in the region.Against the backdrop of this fake birth certificate racket, the BJP leader has personally initiated visits to various municipal corporations across the state to review the situation.
As part of this initiative, he met with the Municipal Commissioner of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, Prithviraj B.P., on Wednesday. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding suspicious registrations within the municipal limits to find a proper solution and implement strict preventive measures.
Somaiya also informed that a special meeting will be held soon with the State Government's Health Department regarding this issue."Bangladeshi citizens are obtaining these birth certificates online by using forged documents." — BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya
Speaking to the media, Somaiya alleged that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are exploiting the system to acquire these fraudulent birth certificates online.
He expressed strong concerns that there is a high probability these fake certificates will be used to illegally enroll illegal immigrants into the voter list during the upcoming Special Summary Revision (SIR) process in Maharashtra.
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