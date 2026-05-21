 BJP leader Kirit Somaiya Flags Alleged Massive Birth Certificate Scam In Maharashtra, Demands Probe In Vasai-Virar
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BJP leader Kirit Somaiya Flags Alleged Massive Birth Certificate Scam In Maharashtra, Demands Probe In Vasai-Virar

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged a massive fake birth certificate scam in Maharashtra, claiming thousands of fraudulent certificates were issued to non-existent individuals. During a visit to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, he demanded a detailed probe, alleging illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are using forged documents to obtain certificates and potentially enter voter lists illegally.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, May 21, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya Flags Alleged Massive Birth Certificate Scam In Maharashtra, Demands Probe In Vasai-Virar
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya Flags Alleged Massive Birth Certificate Scam In Maharashtra, Demands Probe In Vasai-Virar | File Photo

Vasai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has leveled serious allegations that a massive birth certificate scam has come to light in Maharashtra, where thousands of fake birth certificates have been issued under the names of non-existent individuals.

Following this revelation, the possibility of these fraudulent certificates being distributed within the jurisdiction of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation cannot be ruled out.

Consequently, Somaiya has demanded a thorough investigation into all birth certificates issued in the region.​Against the backdrop of this fake birth certificate racket, the BJP leader has personally initiated visits to various municipal corporations across the state to review the situation.

As part of this initiative, he met with the Municipal Commissioner of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, Prithviraj B.P., on Wednesday. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding suspicious registrations within the municipal limits to find a proper solution and implement strict preventive measures.

Somaiya also informed that a special meeting will be held soon with the State Government's Health Department regarding this issue.​"Bangladeshi citizens are obtaining these birth certificates online by using forged documents." — BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya

​Speaking to the media, Somaiya alleged that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are exploiting the system to acquire these fraudulent birth certificates online.

He expressed strong concerns that there is a high probability these fake certificates will be used to illegally enroll illegal immigrants into the voter list during the upcoming Special Summary Revision (SIR) process in Maharashtra.

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