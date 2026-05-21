BJP leader Kirit Somaiya Flags Alleged Massive Birth Certificate Scam In Maharashtra, Demands Probe In Vasai-Virar | File Photo

​Vasai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has leveled serious allegations that a massive birth certificate scam has come to light in Maharashtra, where thousands of fake birth certificates have been issued under the names of non-existent individuals.

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Following this revelation, the possibility of these fraudulent certificates being distributed within the jurisdiction of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation cannot be ruled out.

Consequently, Somaiya has demanded a thorough investigation into all birth certificates issued in the region.​Against the backdrop of this fake birth certificate racket, the BJP leader has personally initiated visits to various municipal corporations across the state to review the situation.

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As part of this initiative, he met with the Municipal Commissioner of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, Prithviraj B.P., on Wednesday. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding suspicious registrations within the municipal limits to find a proper solution and implement strict preventive measures.

Somaiya also informed that a special meeting will be held soon with the State Government's Health Department regarding this issue.​"Bangladeshi citizens are obtaining these birth certificates online by using forged documents." — BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya

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​Speaking to the media, Somaiya alleged that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are exploiting the system to acquire these fraudulent birth certificates online.

He expressed strong concerns that there is a high probability these fake certificates will be used to illegally enroll illegal immigrants into the voter list during the upcoming Special Summary Revision (SIR) process in Maharashtra.