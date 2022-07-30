BJP leader holds Uddhav Thackeray led MVA govt responsible for Bombay HC setting aside EWS quota for Marathas

File

The BJP MCL Gopichand Padalkar held the former Thackeray government responsible for the Bombay High Court’s recent decision setting aside a decision making eligible candidates from the Maratha community, retrospectively, could avail benefits under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota for civil jobs and admissions in educational institutes for the year 2020–21.

Reacting to the court’s verdict, Padalkar said he had warned the earlier Maha Vikas Agaadi government that the Maratha community could not be given reservation under EWS with retrospective effect. “Now, the court has cancelled the decision by the Thackeray-Pawar government. It just shows the mentality of the uncle and nephew duo that they do not wish well for poor Marathas,” Padalkar taunted Sharad and Ajit Pawar.

The EWS quota is applicable for those not covered by any other quota and having a family annual income below Rs 8 lakh.

The BJP leader said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who gave an opportunity to Eknath Shinde to the highest post in the state. “Shinde comes from an ordinary Maratha family and is today the chief minister of the state. This has troubled many leaders in Maha Vikas Aghadi who are trying to defame us,” he added.

Padalkar alleged that the earlier government always preferred promoting its own relatives over poor Marathas. They always mislead the community by making false promises.

On June 27, 2019, the HC upheld the Maharashtra government’s decision to provide reservation to the Maratha community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018. This was challenged in the Supreme Court. The government then came up with a resolution on December 23, 2020 of EWS. However, in May 2021, the SC struck down Maratha quota.