BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar hits out at NCP's Supriya Sule over OBC quota issue

Gopichand Padalkar | File

In a tweet, Maharashtra BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar who represents the OBC community hit out at NCP leader and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule over her latest statement on the OBC quota row.

While interacting with the media NCP leader and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule was asked a question on the OBC quota row in Maharashtra where the Supreme Court didn't approve the request of Maharashtra but gave nod to Madhya Pradesh on the same issue.

Supriya Sule said, "We should not take the example of Madhya Pradesh since the court has reduced OBC quota there, hence we should not follow the example of failed students, instead we should follow the example of meritorious students. Maharashtra minister Bhujbal is 24X7 working on this issue."

Criticising her statement Padalkar tweeted and said that, "Such statement by established leaders shows why Maratha reservation and OBC reservation didn't happen in our state. This is also a clear indication that these leaders want to go ahead with upcoming local body elections without OBC reservation. I condemn such leaders and their statements which is against OBC and their reservation."

The Maharashtra government had approached the Supreme court with their plea for OBC reservation in the upcoming local body elections, however, didn't get a nod from the apex court.

Whereas the state of Madhya Pradesh with a similar request was granted permission to conduct elections with OBC reservation with reduced quota.

The BJP holds responsible the Shiv Sena-led MVA government for not representing the case properly and also for not following terms and conditions set by the apex court for OBC quota reservation.