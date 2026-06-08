BJP J&K Media In-Charge Alleges Hotel Denied Accommodation In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After Seeing Kashmir Address On Aadhaar Card | IANS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP Jammu and Kashmir Media In-Charge Sajid Yusuf Shah has alleged that he was denied accommodation at a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after hotel staff saw that his Aadhaar card mentioned Kashmir as his place of residence.

Speaking about the incident to IANS, Shah said he was travelling from Srinagar and had stopped at a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar late at night. According to him, he had already completed the check-in process and paid the required amount for his stay.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the denial of room by the hotel authority at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, BJP Media Incharge of J&K Sajid Yusuf Shah says, "As I was travelling from Srinagar to Shyam Nagar, at around 11 or 12 in the night, I checked out in a hotel. The manager there told… pic.twitter.com/SMssmdZlyO — IANS (@ians_india) June 8, 2026

"As I was travelling from Srinagar, I checked into a hotel at around 11 pm or 12 midnight. After I checked in, the manager informed me that there was no food or beverage facility available at the hotel and advised me to look for food outside," Shah said.

He stated that after stepping out to arrange food and returning to the hotel, he received a call from the hotel management asking him to come and speak with them.

"When I returned, I got a call from the hotel. I thought they wanted to discuss something related to the stay. However, when I reached there, I was informed that the hotel was sold out," he alleged.

Questioning the explanation provided by the hotel management, Shah said he found it difficult to understand how a hotel could suddenly claim to be fully booked after accepting his booking and payment.

"I asked them how they could tell a guest that the hotel was sold out after taking the entire payment. I had already checked in. How can someone be told to leave after that?" he said.

According to Shah, the situation became clearer when he questioned the manager further.

"When I asked the manager about the reason, he told me to go elsewhere. He said that when he saw my Aadhaar card, he noticed that Kashmir was written on it," Shah alleged.

Shah said the issue was not merely about his personal inconvenience but raised broader concerns about the treatment of people from Kashmir travelling across the country.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the denial of room by the hotel authority at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, BJP Media Incharge of J&K Sajid Yusuf Shah says, "I would like to say that this is not just about me. I am not talking about myself. If you have seen my tweet, I am not talking about… pic.twitter.com/sOsUKLVqHX — IANS (@ians_india) June 8, 2026

"I am not speaking only about myself. If anyone has seen my tweet, they will know that this is not about me alone. I can manage my own arrangements. But if an ordinary person or someone travelling for work faces such a situation late at night, it becomes a serious matter of concern," he said.

Calling for action from authorities, Shah urged governments and institutions to ensure that people from Kashmir are not subjected to discrimination or harassment while travelling.

"I would like to appeal to the government that not only in Maharashtra but across the entire country, Kashmiris should not be harassed in any manner. Every citizen should be able to travel freely and be treated with dignity and respect," he said.

The allegations have triggered discussions on social media, with several users calling for a thorough inquiry into the incident and seeking clarification from the hotel management regarding the circumstances under which the accommodation was allegedly denied.

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