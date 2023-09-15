BJP Introduces Namo Express Trains To Cater Travel Needs Of Konkan Railway Passengers During Ganeshotsav

Indore: Ratlam, Bhind & Gwalior Trains To Run With More Comfortable LHB Coaches | File

With the much-awaited Ganesh Festival just around the corner, citizens hailing from the Konkan region are making a beeline for their villages via every available mode of transportation. While many have already secured train reservations, there remains a significant number of individuals eager to join their families in Konkan to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Responding to this demand, the BJP has orchestrated the launch of six exclusive trains, collectively known as the Namo Express, to ferry devotees to the Konkan region.

The inaugural journey of this special service commenced on Thursday, September 14, departing from Dadar station at 9.45 pm. The departure ceremony was graced by the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane expressed the party's commitment to fostering a more enthusiastic celebration of Hindu festivals. He stated, "With the departure of the previous government, the hindrance to celebrating Hindu festivals has vanished. The BJP stands by the Ganesh devotees traveling to Konkan and has arranged six dedicated trains from Mumbai for the festival, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagging off the inaugural train."

Nitesh Rane Mocks Shiv Sena (UBT)

Nitesh Rane took the opportunity to take a swipe at the Shiv Sena (UBT), likening the previous Maha Vikas Aaghadi government to the Mughal King Aurangzeb. He alleged that celebrating Hindu festivals had been challenging during the Shiv Sena-led administration, further emphasizing the BJP's commitment to enabling a more vibrant and unhindered observance of such festivals.

Annually, lakhs of people from Mumbai journey to their Konkan villages to partake in the grand Ganesh Festival festivities. This ten-day-long event holds immense significance in both Konkan and Mumbai, resulting in intense competition for train tickets and bus bookings. Recognizing the festival's popularity, the BJP has launched these special "Namo Express" trains in addition to the regular scheduled services, aiming to enhance devotees' convenience.

In a gesture of further convenience, the BJP has also coordinated the deployment of over 300 buses to facilitate the travel of devotees heading to Konkan.