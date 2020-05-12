BJP fooled us: Eknath Khadse

Mumbai: Angered by the BJP not considering him for the May 21 Maharashtra legislative council polls, senior leader Eknath Khadse on Tuesday said that the party has fooled the party loyalists. “Bharatiya Janata Party has fooled us...

How the party can finalise the names which were not discussed in the Parliamentary Board? The party has now become anti-OBC,‘’Khadse has targeted former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis without naming him.

“We were told that the State BJP Parliamentary Board has decided to field Pankaja Munde, Chandrashekhar Bawankule and myself in the Legislative Council election. Our names were sent to central leaders for their final approval. But the names actually announced were different.

How those leaders reached Mumbai to file nomination? How did they get ready all documents during lockdown? Few of them obtained No Objection Certificates in the month of March. This shows the names were already finalised and we three of us were fooled,” Khadse said while speaking private TV channels from Jalgaon.