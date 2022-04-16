BJP fails to create Hindutva magic as party nominee loses Kolhapur North bypoll

MVA receives a boost after Congress candidate Jayashree Jadhav wins by putting up a show of unity

Ruling partners claim Kolhapur pattern if replicated elsewhere in the country can help defeat BJP

However, BJP says party nominee gave a tough time to MVA

Mumbai: BJP has miserably failed to create Hindutva magic in the bypoll to the Kolhapur North seat. BJP nominee Satyajit Kadam was defeated by 18750 votes by Congress candidate Jayashree Jadhav, who was supported by allies Shiv Sena and NCP. The bypoll was necessitated after the death of Congress legislator Chandrakant Jadhav who died due to the coronavirus. Jayashree Jadhav is the first woman legislator elected in Kolhapur district which is known after the progressive ruler Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners claimed today’s victory has once again proved that progressive thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji and social transformers Shahu Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and BR Ambedkar will prevail against the BJP’s politics of polarization.

As much as 61.19 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the election. Congress workers celebrated the victory in Kolhapur by dancing and throwing 'gulal' in the air. Jadhav thanked voters and said all three constituents of the MVA worked together to clinch the victory. Today’s result also proved that Congress party’s decision to bank on its minister Satej Patil has worked. Patil alleged that the BJP had tried to distribute money to voters. "But we stopped them in their tracks and caught them red-handed,’’ he noted.

With today’s victory, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners claimed that the Kolhapur pattern needs to be implemented across the country to keep BJP out of power in the coming general election. Despite BJP’s attempt to expose internal contradictions and differences, the MVA allies put up a show of unity. Shiv Sena was able to calm down former legislator Rajesh Kshirsagar who was unhappy over the party's decision to leave its claim on Kolhapur North and extend support to Congress.

BJP amid its call to ban loudspeakers at the time of Azaan and chanting of Hanuman Chalisa made all efforts to lure voters on Hindutva plank by questioning Shiv Sena's Hindutva after it had joined hands with NCP and Congress to form the MVA government in Maharashtra. BJP failed to implement its poll strategy effectively. It launched its campaign with a resolve to expose the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s flop show in the last two and half years and later moved to project party-led government at the Centre’s slew of achievements and thereafter zeroed in on its favourite Hindutva agenda terming the estranged ally Shiv Sena a pseudo-secular. BJP was banking on the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’ charisma and leadership as he did not leave any opportunity to target Shiv Sena saying, ‘’No matter how much anybody hates saffron, it is the breath of BJP and the party will carry forward the saffron legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.’’

However, Shiv Sena President and CM Uddhav Thackeray, who virtually addressed the poll campaign, took on BJP clarifying that though it had parted ways with BJP, the party has not quit Hindutva. Thackeray taunted that BJP was not Hindutva and argued that, ‘’Shiv Sena had always been committed to ‘bhagva’ (saffron) and Hindutva unlike the BJP which had different names like the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and the Jan Sangh.’’

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a swipe at BJP saying that today’s result showed that playing "dirty politics" over the issue of loudspeakers at mosques and recitals of Hanuman Chalisa did not work.

On the other hand, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, said,’’ BJP has accepted the mandate. The party on its own got more than 77,000 votes and made it tough for the MVA. It was a closely contested fight. Winning and losing is part of elections and even former prime minister Indira Gandhi had to face defeat once. In democracy, the decision of voters has to be accepted and we have accepted that decision."

State Congress chief Nana Patole said it was a "victory of progressive thoughts. "Efforts were made to hide the Centre's failure on inflation, unemployment, poverty and the problems faced by small farmers and traders, by creating religious hatred. The victory has sent out a message from the birthplace of Shahu Maharaj (the late ruler of the Kolhapur princely state who was known for his progressive policies)."

State NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase claimed voters from Kolhapur gave a befitting reply to BJP’s communal and religious politics.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 08:00 PM IST