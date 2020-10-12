BJP dubs CM Thackeray's web address mere talk but no action

Mumbai: As expected, BJP has strongly criticised CM Uddhav Thackeray’s web address saying that it has insulted the people of Maharashtra by holding them responsible for lack of adequate response in combating war against virus. This was a desperate attempt to cover up the government’s failure.

Further, BJP said the people are disillusioned with today’s address as it was mere talk but no action on various fronts.

Leader of Opposition in the state council Praveen Darekar said the state government’s approach to the resumption of suburban railway services was negative citing overcrowding especially when there has been growing demand for the same. “It is important to start local trains as people are going through severe hardships. Ironically, the chief minister has not taken any action to fully restart the local trains and restore the life cycle in Mumbai,’’ he noted.

Darekar claimed that the state government has provided less compensation to the farmers hit by natural calamities in various parts of Maharashtra. “Only loud talks but nothing on the ground as farmers are desperately waiting for hefty compensation to survive,’’ he said.

BJP spokesman Keshav Upadhye alleged that the government was hiding its failure to contain the coronavirus pandemic. However, the government was accusing the people for poor response in the state government’s efforts. “This is an insult to the people of Maharashtra. It is people who are fighting the war against virus,’’ he said.

“There are no answers to the questions on when the local trains will restart, or whether the government will help the poor. It was just another address like what CM delivered in the past,’’ said Upadhye.