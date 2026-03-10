BJP Dominates BMC Ward Committees As Sakshi Dalvi Wins S, T Wards After 2 Shiv Sena (UBT) Votes Declared Invalid |

Mumbai: In the final phase of ward committee chairperson elections, the contests in S and T wards turned dramatic after BJP corporator Sakshi Dalvi won decisively when the votes of two Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators were invalidated—a result that would have otherwise been decided by lottery due to an equal number of members. Out of 17 committees, BJP now holds nine, while Shiv Sena (Shinde), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress won two each, and MNS and AIMIM one each.

On Monday, in the third and final phase of the ward committee elections, Vijayendra Shinde of Shiv Sena (Shinde) was elected unopposed as chairperson of the L Ward Committee. Asha Marathe (BJP) was elected unopposed in M West, while Ashwini Mate (BJP) was elected unopposed in N Ward, as no other nominations were filed.

In the S & T Ward Committee election, Sakshi Dalvi (BJP) won with 10 votes, defeating Suresh Shinde of Shiv Sena (UBT), who secured 8 votes, while two votes of ShivSena (UBT) were declared invalid. For the M East Ward Committee, Khairnusa Akbar Hussain (AIMIM) won with 8 votes, defeating Pragya Sadafule of Shiv Sena (Shinde), who received 5 votes, with one vote declared invalid. The elections for the remaining 12 ward committees were held last week.

