BJP corporators demand separate Covid care centre for kids

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already started planning and gearing up for the third wave, opposition leaders in the civic standing committee have demanded that separate covid care centres should be set up on the lines of Pune Municipal Corporation.

The state government is framing a special paediatric task force that will be responsible for procuring medicines for children, paediatric ventilators and building Covid-19 care centres for children. Meanwhile, BMC has started setting up paediatric wards in all Jumbo Covid care centres, where 25 beds are reserved for kids.

"There has been no Covid preventive vaccine for the age group of 0-17 years as of now. While the third wave of covid19 pandemic is anticipated to hit the city soon, experts have predicted it is inevitable. Considering the only age group that is still vulnerable and not yet introduced to the vaccination process, for now, we need to prepare to cater to this age group. Hence we need to prepare in advance, which we are doing. We have reserved 25 beds as paediatric in all jumbo centres and facilities will be further expanded depending on the situation," said a senior BMC official.

The Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on May 3, took to Twitter and suggested creating a pediatric COVID care ward and creches in Mumbai.

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has caused havoc in the state, and there should be separate Covid care centres demanded by opposition leaders.

"Children between 0-18 years of age are more likely to be at risk of the covid19, experts have alerted. Therefore, it is necessary to take appropriate measures to prevent the third wave of the pandemic. Considering the possible third wave, Pune Municipal Corporation has set up a covid care Center for children. It has many special facilities like accommodation for children along with their parents, toys, audiovisual set up for kids. However, on the lines of Pune Municipal Corporation, Covid centre for children should also be set up by BMC. Apart from doctors working on covid duty, paediatricians should be also appointed," said BJP-nominated BMC corporator and standing committee member Bhalchandra Shirsat.