BJP conspiring to dislodge MVA government: Congress

Mumbai: Mounting attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress has alleged that the saffron party is trying to dislodge the Maha Vikas Aaghadi government in the state. While refuting the allegations of Congress, BJP has claimed that MVA government will fall due to its own contradictions.

“At present, the situation is tough. If there are any shortcomings, the opposition must point them out and the government will cooperate. Corona is the enemy of humanity; however, the BJP leaders in the state see the government as the enemy. BJP leaders, both at the Centre and state are power-hungry. They have no interest in common people’s issues. The opposition had stood by Fadnavis government during the flood in Western Maharashtra,” Sachin Sawant, Congress spokesperson, blamed.

“As Maharashtra is confronting a severe crisis, instead of playing the role of a responsible opposition party, they are trying to destabilize the state," he said.

MVA govt will fall: Fadnavis

Countering the allegations by Congress, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that the MVA government will fall due to its own contradictions.

“We are not trying to dislodge the government. We are not interested to form the government. This government will fall due to its own contradiction. The allegations being made by ruling parties are just “cover firing” to divert the attention from failures of MVA government,” Fadnavis said.