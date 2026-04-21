BJP chief MLA Ameet Satam Launches Year-Long 'Mumbai Against Drugs' Campaign From May 1st To Combat Rising Drug Abuse | file photo

Mumbai: To create a mass movement against drug addiction, a special campaign titled “Mumbai Against Drugs” will be launched from May 1 for a period of one year in Mumbai.

“The recent deaths caused by drug overdose are a serious warning that this issue cannot be resolved through police action alone. In this context, under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, a comprehensive anti-drug mass movement is being launched by bringing together all sections of society. Through this initiative, we can build an effective fight against drug abuse,” said Mumbai BJP chief MLA Satam.

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The decision was taken during a meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Mumbai Suburban Joint Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and MLA Satam. The meeting was convened to outline and plan this campaign. Mumbai Suburban District Collector, police officials, sports officers, municipal officials, and representatives from various NGOs were also present in the meeting to plan the execution of the "Mumbai Against Drugs" campaign.

MLA Satam further stated that this campaign will be implemented with the participation of schools, colleges, universities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), religious institutions and major places of worship, resident welfare associations (RWAs), as well as prominent personalities from various fields (celebrities), parent-teacher associations (PTAs), various corporate establishments, and all government offices.

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“The objective of this campaign is to create awareness against drug abuse, especially among the youth. Activities will be conducted in colleges, schools, educational institutions, and various establishments where young people are present. The initiative will focus on awareness generation, community engagement, and active public participation to combat drug abuse,” Satam added.