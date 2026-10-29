BJP Blames Shinde Sena For MLC Poll Debacle As Maharashtra Alliance Partners Trade Barbs Over Defeat | File Photo

Mumbai: A day after the ruling Mahayuti suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday engaged in a war of words, with the BJP blaming its alliance partner for the defeats in Pune and Nagpur, while the Shiv Sena countered that the BJP’s candidate selection and internal discontent were responsible for the poor performance. The public spat exposed fresh cracks within the ruling alliance, giving the Opposition an opportunity to target the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

The Mahayuti won two of the five teachers’ and graduates’ constituency seats, while the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) secured three. The defeat in Nagpur, a BJP stronghold, proved particularly embarrassing for the ruling party. Fadnavis also deleted a social media post mocking the Congress following the results, prompting further criticism from the Opposition.

BJP Accuses Sena Of Undermining Alliance

BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban accused the Shiv Sena of failing to extend the expected support to its alliance partners in the elections. He alleged that the Shinde-led party’s last-minute backing for independent candidate Sachin Sanap in the Pune graduates’ constituency undermined the alliance’s unity.

“Had the Shiv Sena followed the alliance dharma and supported the BJP and the NCP, the Mahayuti would have won all five seats,” Ban argued. He said the Sena’s insistence on pursuing its own interests in Pune had jeopardised the prospects of its allies. He also accused Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar of campaigning against the NCP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which, he claimed, contributed to the alliance’s poor performance.

BJP leader Keshav Upadhye also launched a sharp attack on the Sena, suggesting that the results reflected the actions of certain people within the ruling alliance rather than merely the Opposition’s success.

“The Legislative Council results are proof of the performance of certain ‘well-wishers’ within the Mahayuti rather than the Opposition’s success,” Upadhye said, calling for introspection to prevent a repeat of past political mistakes. He questioned whether an alliance could function when one partner worked sincerely while another pursued a separate agenda.

Shiv Sena Blames BJP Candidate Selection

The Shiv Sena, however, rejected the allegations and shifted the blame to the BJP’s candidate selection. Party spokesperson Anand Paranjape said the Sena’s workers had demanded that the party contest one of the two seats in Pune. He argued that the BJP’s decision to field a candidate who was not even a party member had alienated its loyal workers.

“Had the BJP nominated a candidate who had devoted his life to the party and worked loyally, it would certainly have generated enthusiasm among party workers and voters,” Paranjape said. He maintained that BJP workers and voters themselves had rejected the candidate and that blaming the Sena for the defeat was unjustified.

Paranjape also alleged that the conduct of BJP leaders in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Amravati had hurt the Mahayuti’s prospects. He termed the allegations against the Sena baseless and urged all three alliance partners to introspect. Moreover, Paranjape said the BJP should leave the habit of contesting and winning every election.

Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar said the BJP should decide whether it wanted to continue its alliance with the Shinde-led party. The Sena maintained that it had honoured the alliance commitments despite friendly contests in some constituencies.

Leadership Debate Fuels Political Tensions

The controversy also triggered a separate exchange over the state’s leadership. Former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar said the election results reflected public sentiment towards the Fadnavis-led government and suggested that Eknath Shinde should return as Chief Minister.

“When there are doubts about the state government’s image, such results are a reflection of it. When Eknath Shinde was Chief Minister, he helped the Mahayuti come to power. Shinde should again become Chief Minister,” Dhangekar told reporters in Pune.

Senior BJP minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule hit back, saying the people’s mandate was in favour of Fadnavis and Dhangekar had no authority to comment on the leadership. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar also warned Dhangekar against making such remarks.

“We never made any comment against your leadership and will never do so. We will not tolerate your attempts to tarnish Fadnavis’s image,” Darekar said, accusing Dhangekar of repeatedly targeting the Chief Minister.

Rane Questions Discord Within Mahayuti

Adding to the controversy, BJP minister Nitesh Rane questioned whether certain leaders within the Mahayuti were deliberately creating discord to benefit the Opposition.

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“We should see whether some people within the Mahayuti are working to ensure that Uddhav Thackeray and the MVA sleep peacefully. The role of those trying to create discord within the alliance must be investigated,” Rane said, referring to them as possible “Shakuni mamas” within the ruling coalition.

The exchange of accusations has brought the alliance’s internal differences into the open, with the MLC election results emerging as a fresh flashpoint between the BJP and the Shiv Sena ahead of upcoming political challenges.

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