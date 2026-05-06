Bird Flu Outbreak In Maharashtra: Over 1.93 Lakh Birds, 8 Lakh Eggs Destroyed In Massive Nandurbar Containment Operation | File Photo

Navapur: A major bird flu containment operation has been launched in the Navapur area of Nandurbar district after cases of avian influenza were detected, prompting the administration to take urgent preventive measures.

According to a report by ABP Majha, in a massive four-day drive carried out between May 1 and May 4, as many as 1,93,667 birds from eight poultry farms were culled to prevent the spread of the infection.

Speaking to ABP, Deputy Commissioner of the Animal Husbandry Department Dr Sanjay Khachne said more than eight lakh eggs were also destroyed during the operation. In addition, 21.22 metric tons of animal feed were disposed of by burying them underground as part of the containment protocol.

The administration has intensified surveillance in the affected region and issued warnings to residents, urging citizens not to panic or believe rumours surrounding the outbreak. Furthermore, strict biosecurity and sanitation measures are being implemented to stop further transmission of the virus.

About Bird Flu

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, is caused by the Influenza Type A virus, which primarily affects the respiratory systems of birds. These viruses are naturally found among wild birds and can spread to poultry, domestic birds, and several animal species.

Although bird flu infections in humans are comparatively rare, health experts have warned about the severity of certain strains of the virus. The disease is commonly found in poultry and migratory waterbirds and can spread directly or indirectly to humans. Recent studies have also indicated the possibility of transmission through pigs.

Avian influenza is broadly classified into highly pathogenic and low-pathogenic forms based on its disease-causing capacity. The H5N1 strain remains the most common variant found in humans and has also infected other animal species.

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 900 human cases of bird flu have been reported globally since 2003, with over 52 per cent resulting in death.

Bird flu was first identified among birds in China in 1996 and later caused an outbreak in Hong Kong in 1997, where 18 human infections and six deaths were reported. In 2021, another variant of the virus was detected among wild birds in the United States and later spread to animals including polar bears, red foxes and mountain lions, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/