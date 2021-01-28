Bird flu in Maharashtra: 161 birds, including 129 poultry birds, found dead

A total of 161 birds, including 129 poultry birds, were found dead due avian influenza in Maharashtra. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune.

Since the outbreak in Maharashtra on January 8, a total of 19,238 deaths of various birds has been recorded. The positive samples for avian influenza were detected in peacocks in Arvi tehsil and Yavatmal district and an owl from Hangarga in Naygaon tehsil, Nanded district.

According to the Department of Animal Husbandry, the process of declaring the ‘infected zones’ has started in places wherever positive reports of poultry birds and ducks were found. Besides, the local administration has initiated the implementation of preventive measures. So far, 66,570 poultry birds, 13 ducks, 40,531 eggs and 56,331 kg poultry feed have been destroyed from infected zones.