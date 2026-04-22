Bindi & Sindoor Row Engulfs Air India: Why Any Airline Is Not At Fault For Prohibiting Vermillion Or Heavy Jewelry

Debate grows over airline grooming rules restricting sindoor and jewellery for cabin crew | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 22: The Indian aviation landscape is currently weathering a turbulent debate over cultural expression versus corporate uniformity. Following a similar controversy at eyewear giant Lenskart, Air India has found itself at the centre of public outrage after screenshots of the cabin crew grooming rulebook went viral on social media.

Policy triggers controversy

The controversy ignited when pages of an Air India handbook surfaced online, explicitly stating that tikkas and sindoor of any colour on the forehead are not permitted for female cabin crew.

While the manual noted that a small 5 mm bindi could be worn optionally with a saree, it strictly forbade its use with the airline’s modern Indo-Western uniforms. Several people also highlighted that the airline did not permit mangalsutra or wedding choora.

Public backlash and social media reaction

People rushed to call these practices “anti-Hindu” and called for a boycott of the airline and all such companies which do not allow the practice of the religion.

Social media users also drew parallels between Air India's policy and the recent alleged sexual exploitation and religious conversion shocker at the Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik, highlighting that both the organisations are run by the Tata Group.

Industry perspective

However, industry experts highlighted that Air India is being targeted here without any reason, as the uniform guidelines are decided in line with global standards.

Cabin crew grooming circulars and handbooks of Akasa Air as well as SpiceJet, which have gone viral after Air India, also prohibited female cabin crew from wearing sindoor. They also prohibit mangalsutra, neck chains, henna, religious threads, and tilak.

Global aviation norms

Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar posted on X highlighting that the practice is followed by airlines across the globe. “Airlines like IndiGo, Akasa and SpiceJet have similar rules in India. Emirates, British Airways, Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Virgin Atlantic, etc. do not permit mangalsutra and sindoor whilst the crew are in uniform,” he wrote.

Notably, international carriers—from Emirates to Singapore Airlines—maintain rigid look books to ensure a consistent brand image. These often include specific rules on jewellery, hair colour, and even the shade of lipstick.

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Safety and operational considerations

Another senior aviation official told The Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity that, “Grooming rules are not only about brand image but also about safety and professional protocols. If sindoor falls into food or beverages while serving to the passengers, it will look very unprofessional. Similarly, dangly jewellery is often prohibited to ensure that oxygen masks can be fitted rapidly or that items do not get caught during emergency evacuation.”

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