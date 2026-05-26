Billionaires For Peace Conclave 2026 Brings Global Leaders Together In Mumbai |

Mumbai, May 21: The third edition of the Billionaires for Peace Conclave, organised under the I Am Peacekeeper Movement, concluded on May 21 at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, bringing together Nobel Laureates, policymakers, industrialists, spiritual leaders, philanthropists and artists for discussions centred on peace, justice and humanitarian cooperation.

The event witnessed participation from several prominent personalities from India and abroad, reinforcing Mumbai’s growing position as a platform for global conversations around peacebuilding and sustainable progress.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Former President Ram Nath Kovind attends the 'Billionaires for Peace Conclave 2026' pic.twitter.com/V9E65kMrXW — IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2026

Global Leaders Stress Importance of Peace and Justice

Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind attended the conclave as Chief Guest, while Jishnu Dev Varma joined as Guest of Honour. Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi was also present at the gathering. A recorded virtual address by José Manuel Ramos Horta added an international dimension to the discussions.

Among the major participants were Nobel Laureates Mohan Munasinghe, Kailash Satyarthi, Houcine Abassi and Grigorii Pelman, who spoke about the importance of collective responsibility in addressing global challenges.

Addressing the audience, Ram Nath Kovind said material prosperity alone cannot guarantee human wellbeing. He stressed that peace should not merely be viewed as the absence of conflict, but as the presence of justice, dignity, trust and equal opportunities.

Jishnu Dev Varma echoed similar sentiments, stating that the strength of any civilisation lies in its ability to nurture coexistence, peace and human dignity.

Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurted the 'Billionaire's for Peace Conclave at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.

The Peace Conclave was organized by Wockhardt Foundation and I AM PEACEKEEPER Initiative. pic.twitter.com/939TYU89YT — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) May 21, 2026

Discussions on Humanity and Global Responsibility

The conclave featured a series of panel discussions and interactive sessions on themes including inner peace, justice, compassion and the role of influential individuals in promoting global harmony.

Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala, who leads the initiative, said the vision behind the conclave was to bring Nobel Peace Laureates and thought leaders from different sectors onto one platform to inspire meaningful conversations. He said that when influential voices unite with a shared purpose, their message can inspire millions across the world.

Nobel Laureate Mohan Munasinghe highlighted the interconnected crises facing the world today, including climate stress, inequality, resource scarcity and conflict. He emphasised the need for governments, businesses and civil society to work together in finding long term solutions.

Sonu Sood Extends Support to Peace Movement

One of the key moments during the conclave was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Billionaires for Peace Conclave and the Sood Charity Foundation. Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood extended support to the movement’s humanitarian and peace initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Sonu Sood described the conclave as an inspiring platform bringing together achievers and socially conscious individuals committed to helping society.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the ‘Billionaires For Peace Conclave’, Actor Sonu Sood says, "This is a wonderful platform where amazing people have gathered not only from the country but from all over the world..." (21.05) pic.twitter.com/NPYhlwdBVV — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026

Actor Raj Babbar also praised the initiative, calling it both an honour and a responsibility to continue promoting peace and humanity. Maharashtra minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare termed the conclave an important platform for the exchange of constructive ideas and suggestions.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the ‘Billionaires For Peace Conclave’, Congress leader and Actor Raj Babbar says, "It is not only an honour but a responsibility to continue to promote peace dialogue, and humanity, I will succeed in this..." (21.05) pic.twitter.com/Be6JSuXXo4 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2026

Actor Javed Jaffrey said the initiative was significant because those with influence and financial resources have the power to bring meaningful change if guided by the right mindset.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the ‘Billionaires For Peace Conclave’, Actor Javed Jaffrey says, "This is a very interesting initiative because at the end of the day, we all know that money runs the world, whether for good or for bad. It is in the hands of those who have… pic.twitter.com/vlOKUadcoS — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2026

Growing Global Recognition

The conclave also honoured several personalities through the I Am Peacekeeper Movement Champion Awards for contributions in business, public service, peacebuilding and the arts.

Organisers stated that the movement has now reached more than 2.1 million people globally through initiatives across schools, colleges and communities. As of May 26, the conclave has reportedly received 219 media coverages across national and international platforms, reflecting growing global interest in conversations around unity, compassion and humanitarian leadership.