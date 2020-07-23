Big B scotches fake news about testing C-negative

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID--19 at Nanavati hospital, on Thursday evening scotched reports circulating on social media that he had tested negative for the virus. The incorrect reports had gone on to say that the results of blood tests and CT scan were also normal, and that he was expected to be discharged in a day or two.

Rubbishing the reports, Bachchan tweeted, “This news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie!”

Evidently disturbed by the fake news surrounding his health, he also retweeted a tweet from a fan that read: "That's playing with someone's privacy. Why do media play with people's emotions? Take Care Sir Ji."

Bachchan and his son Abhishek were admitted at Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle on July 11 after testing positive for COVID-19. A day later, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya had also tested positive. While they were initially under home quarantine, as they were asymptomatic, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted at Nanavati after developing symptoms on July 17. Hospital sources said on Thursday that all four were responding well to treatment.

“The Bacchans are stable and responding well to treatment. Abhishek is likely to be discharged soon, but senior Bacchan will be under observation for some days. Aishwarya and her daughter will also be under observation,” said a hospital source.

As senior Bachchan undergoes treatment at the hospital, he continues to be in touch with his fans. From posting messages of gratitude on social media to penning his daily blog from the COVID ward of the hospital, Big B has kept up with his regular routine to connect with his extended family on the internet.