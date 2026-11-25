Bhushan Thakare emerged as the first crorepati on KBC18 earlier this month. | X

Twenty-eight-year-old Bhushan Thakare from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon has become the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore in the 18th season of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

His achievement marks a major turning point for his family, which had struggled financially for years. In fact, when Thakare travelled to Mumbai to participate in the show, he was said to have had just Rs 24 in his bank account.

Earlier this month, he answered a series of difficult questions on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show to emerge as its first crorepati.

Parents' sacrifices helped him pursue his dreams

Thakare grew up in a household that faced financial difficulties. His father worked as a daily-wage labourer, while his mother took up work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Their combined monthly income was around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, Thakare told Dainik Bhaskar.

To finance his studies, Thakare's mother repeatedly sold jewellery she had accumulated over the years.

Thakare began preparing for KBC in 2016, when he was 18 years old, The Times of India reported. After several unsuccessful attempts at securing an audition, he continued trying and eventually made it to the show's hot seat. He also began preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination in 2020.

For the last 18 months, he had been living away from his family in a government hostel in Bhusawal to focus on his studies. He had also previously tried to contribute to the family's finances by taking up work near his village, but his father wanted him to concentrate on his education.

Interaction With Amitabh Bachchan

Thakare, in an interview to the Hindustan Times, recalled feeling overwhelmed when he first sat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. He was so nervous that he struggled to speak and repeatedly took deep breaths.

“Amit ji understood what I was going through,” he said. “He didn't immediately start asking me questions. He spoke to me about my family and my personal life, and only when he felt I was comfortable did he move on to the questions.”

After winning the Rs 1 crore prize, Thakare said his immediate thoughts were about his parents and the hardships they had endured to support his education. Bachchan also advised him to take responsibility for his family and ensure that his father would not have to return to daily-wage labour.

Want To Buy Back Mother’s Jewellery: Thakare

One of Thakare's foremost priorities is to buy back twice the amount of jewellery his mother sold to fund his education. He said he had long wanted to return everything she had sacrificed, and his KBC victory has finally made that possible.