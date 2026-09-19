Bhiwandi: Torrent Power Celebrates 20 Years Of ‘Torrent Cha Bappa’ With Ganesh Festival, Cultural Events And Community Outreach |

Bhiwandi: Torrent Power Limited, which has been operating as the electricity distribution franchisee in Bhiwandi since 2007, marked the 20th year of its annual Ganesh festival, ‘Torrent Cha Bappa’, with religious fervour, cultural programmes and community participation.

Two Decades Of Community Engagement Through Social Initiatives

Over the past two decades the company has expanded its engagement with Bhiwandi beyond electricity distribution, undertaking several social, cultural and community-oriented initiatives. These include Ganeshotsav, Ramadan iftar gatherings, Janmashtami Dahi Handi celebrations, blood donation camps, programmes at old-age homes, nutrition initiatives for malnourished tribal children, de-addiction awareness sessions and various public-awareness and community activities.

The five-day 20th anniversary celebrations of ‘Torrent Cha Bappa’ saw a large number of consumers and residents visiting the Ganesh pandal to offer prayers. Officials from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), senior police officers, elected representatives, members of social organisations and prominent citizens also visited the pandal during the celebrations.

Senior Torrent Power officials welcomed the visitors and interacted with guests during the festival.

‘Five Temples, Five Stories, One Festival’ Competition Highlights Heritage

A series of cultural activities was also organised for Torrent Power employees as part of the celebrations. One of the key attractions this year was a competition titled ‘Five Temples, Five Stories, One Festival’, in which participating teams showcased the cultural and historical heritage of five prominent Ashtavinayak temples through creative presentations.

The temples featured in the competition were Varadvinayak at Mahad, Mahaganapati at Ranjangaon, Vighneshwar at Ozar, Chintamani at Theur and Girijatmaj at Lenyadri.

Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Competition Encourages Sustainability

The celebrations also included an eco-friendly Ganesh idol-making competition, along with rangoli, singing and dance competitions. Employees and their family members participated in the activities with enthusiasm.

A Torrent Power public relations official said the company has been organising ‘Torrent Cha Bappa’ for the past 20 years as part of its efforts to celebrate India’s rich cultural traditions and diversity while strengthening its engagement with the local community.

The affection and support received from the people of Bhiwandi have been the biggest strength behind the success of this celebration,” the official said.

The 20th edition of ‘Torrent Cha Bappa’ thus brought together the company’s employees, their families, consumers and members of the wider Bhiwandi community through a blend of religious observance, cultural activities and social engagement.

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