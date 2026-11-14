Bhiwandi Temple Theft: 2 Women Arrested For Stealing Gold From Elderly Devotee, 14 Tola Recovered | VIDEO

Kongaon police traced the alleged temple thieves to Kalyan after analysing footage from around 150 CCTV cameras | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 14, 2026: Taking advantage of the rush at religious places, two women allegedly involved in stealing gold ornaments from elderly devotees have been arrested by Kongaon police in connection with a theft at the Khatu Shyam Temple on Tadali Pipeline Road in Bhiwandi.

Police have recovered gold ornaments weighing approximately 14 tolas from the accused, who were traced to Kalyan after investigators examined footage from around 150 CCTV cameras and conducted a technical investigation.

The theft came to light after Smita Jivani (67), who had visited the temple to offer prayers, discovered that her gold ornaments kept inside her purse were missing. Following her complaint, Kongaon police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify those responsible.

BHIWANDI : खाटूश्याम मंदिरात दर्शनासाठी आलेल्या ज्येष्ठ महिलेचे १४ तोळे सोन्याचे दागिने चोरीला; 2 महिला चोरट्यांना अटक #bhiwandi #news #crime #marathinews #police #theft #खाटूश्याममंदिर https://t.co/t6J57WBKeT — Maharashtra Crime Spot (@MahaSpot) November 14, 2026

150 CCTV Cameras Examined

With the temple witnessing a considerable footfall of devotees, investigators began examining CCTV footage from the temple premises and surrounding areas. The police team scanned recordings from approximately 150 cameras to trace the movements of the suspects before and after the theft. A technical investigation further helped narrow down the search and establish the identities of the alleged thieves.

Acting on the leads, police detained and subsequently arrested Reshma Kasbe (34) and Sakhu Kamble (65), both residents of Milind Nagar, Gauripada Road, Kalyan West. During the investigation, police recovered various gold ornaments weighing around 14 tolas from their possession.

Accused Targeted Elderly Women

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pawan Bansod said the two women allegedly operated by targeting elderly women at crowded religious places and other public locations. They would reportedly mingle with devotees and exploit the rush to steal gold ornaments and cash from their purses without attracting attention.

Police suspect that the duo may have been involved in similar thefts at other crowded locations. Their custody is being used to ascertain whether they have committed other offences and to identify any additional members or associates involved in such activities.

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Police Appeal For Vigilance

The arrest has also highlighted the vulnerability of elderly devotees at crowded religious places, where pickpockets and thieves can exploit the rush during prayers and religious gatherings. Police have appealed to visitors, particularly senior citizens, to remain alert and keep their valuables secure while visiting crowded places.

Further investigation is underway.

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