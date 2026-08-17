Bhiwandi Shocker: Two 17-Year-Old Girls Go Missing In Separate Incidents, Police Register Kidnapping Cases; Search Operations Underway | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two minor girls recently went missing in separate incidents reported from the Bhiwandi Police Commissionerate limits. The respective police stations have registered kidnapping cases.

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The first case was reported under Shantinagar Police Station, where a 17-year-old girl left home after telling her mother that she was going to a friend’s house. When she failed to return, her family searched nearby areas and places she was known to visit but could not trace her. Her brother later lodged a complaint, following which the police registered a kidnapping case.

In the second incident, a 17- year-old girl from Brahmanand Nagar in Kamatghar, under Narpoli Police Station, left home at around 2am after family members had gone to sleep.

According to her mother’s complaint, she left without informing anyone. After efforts to trace her failed, the family approached the police.