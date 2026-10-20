Bhiwandi: Shiv Sena (UBT) Alleges Selective Action Against Handcart Vendors, Seeks Officials’ Suspension

Shiv Sena (UBT) has sought an inquiry into alleged selective enforcement against handcart vendors in Bhiwandi and raised fire safety concerns at Bhave Compound’s ‘Khau Galli’ | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 20, 2026: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has accused the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) administration of selective action against handcart vendors, alleging that officials ignored demands to clear encroachments at Bhave Compound’s ‘Khau Galli’ and instead targeted vendors at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

Pradeep Bodke, the party’s Bhiwandi West Assembly constituency chief, has sought an inquiry into the matter and demanded the suspension of the officials concerned.

Complaint Submitted To Civic Authorities

According to Bodke, around 15 to 20 food handcarts operate at Bhave Compound’s ‘Khau Galli’, where unauthorised parking, road encroachments and unhygienic conditions have allegedly inconvenienced local residents.

He said he had submitted a representation to the municipal commissioner along with department chief Raju Patkar, seeking action against the alleged encroachments. The representation was also accompanied by signatures of local residents, he said.

Officials Accused Of Alerting Vendors In Advance

Bodke alleged that Assistant Commissioner Girish Goshtekar of Ward Committee No. 5 and beat inspector Hanuman Mhatre had informed the handcart operators at Bhave Compound in advance about the proposed action and asked them to keep their businesses closed.

He claimed that the civic action was subsequently carried out at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk instead, where, according to him, the handcarts were not obstructing traffic.

Bodke further alleged that his representation was cited during the action in a manner intended to malign the party.

He has urged the municipal commissioner to investigate the allegations and take suspension action against the officials concerned. He also warned that the party would launch a protest outside the Ward Committee No. 5 office if action was not taken.

Also Watch:

Fire Safety Concerns Raised

Gajendra Gulvi, the party’s Bhiwandi East Assembly constituency chief, raised concerns over the use of gas cylinders and fire safety at ‘Khau Galli’. He warned that negligence could create the risk of a fire or gas cylinder explosion.

The allegations against the civic officials call for an administrative inquiry, while the demand for disciplinary action remains the party’s position.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/