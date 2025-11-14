 Bhiwandi SHG Women Trained On Welfare Schemes, Safety Measures Under Maharashtra Empowerment Drive
As part of the Maharashtra Government’s ongoing Women Empowerment Campaign, a comprehensive guidance and training session was organized for women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Bhiwandi.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Women SHG members attend an empowerment and guidance session at Bhiwandi municipal headquarters | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 14: As part of the Maharashtra Government’s ongoing Women Empowerment Campaign, a comprehensive guidance and training session was organized for women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Bhiwandi.

The session was held at the municipal headquarters on the directives of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, with the aim of creating awareness about various welfare schemes and strengthening women’s social and economic participation.

Guidance by Women & Child Development Officials

During the program, officials from the Women and Child Development Department offered detailed guidance on multiple subjects related to women’s safety, child protection, financial empowerment, and government support services.

Focus on Safety Measures and Yashaswini Portal

District Women & Child Welfare Officer and Gender Specialist Deepika Jeevalge from the Thane Women Empowerment Center explained measures related to women’s safety under different schemes. She also encouraged SHG women to register their homemade products on the Yashaswini Portal, enabling them to sell items online and achieve financial independence. Information about the Manodhairya Scheme—which supports children below 18 years who have suffered abuse—was also provided.

One Stop Center Services Explained

Tejaswini Patil, Administrator of the One Stop Center (Kalwa), briefed participants about the central government–sponsored initiative that offers multiple services “under one roof.” These include medical assistance, legal support, police help, de-addiction counselling, and a temporary shelter facility for distressed women for up to five days.

Child Rights Awareness and Adoption Programme

Thane District Child Rights Protection Officer Ramakrishna Reddy spoke about issues concerning children living on the streets and various forms of child abuse.

He highlighted the Government Adoption Programme, aimed at ensuring proper care, upbringing, and rehabilitation of orphaned children below 18. He added that vocational guidance is also provided to help children towards a better future.

Schemes for Women and Children Highlighted

The session further covered the formation of ward-level committees to prevent and act against child abuse, the Child Nurturing Scheme for mothers and children, and the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, which provides assistance to widows and destitute women. Reddy appealed that all these schemes should be widely circulated among women through savings groups to ensure maximum benefit.

Also Watch:

Event Successfully Coordinated

The event was successfully coordinated with the efforts of Social Welfare Department Head Milind Palsule, Ekta City-Level Association President Chanda Banerjee, Administrator Ester Raybord, and community organizers Dhanashree Mestry and Amol Kedar.

