Bhiwandi Schools Launch Grand 'Praveshotsav' To Welcome Students For New Academic Year

Newly admitted students receive a warm welcome during Praveshotsav celebrations across Bhiwandi schools at the start of the academic year | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 15: Schools across Bhiwandi witnessed a vibrant and enthusiastic start to the new academic year on Monday as students, particularly first-time entrants, were welcomed through special Praveshotsav (School Enrollment Festival) programmes.

The initiative was organized to encourage greater enrollment in schools, improve attendance, and strengthen confidence in the quality of education being imparted across government and aided institutions.

The enrollment drive was conducted in Marathi, Hindi, English and Urdu medium schools across the city and rural areas including all Zilla Parishad schools in Thane district. The celebrations marked a memorable beginning for young children entering the formal education system for the first time.

District-Level Praveshotsav Held

The district-level Praveshotsav programme for Thane was held at the Zilla Parishad schools in Highwaydive and Dapode villages of Bhiwandi taluka.

At the Highwaydive ZP School, students were warmly welcomed in the presence of Thane District Collector Dr. Shri Krishna Panchal while the programme at Dapode ZP School was attended by Ranjeet Yadav, Chief Executive Officer of the Thane Zilla Parishad.

Student Welcome Activities Conducted

To make the occasion memorable for the newly admitted children, school authorities organized several innovative activities. Footprints of the students were taken as a symbolic gesture to preserve memories of their first day at school.

The children were also provided with school uniforms and educational materials. Special selfie points created within school premises became a major attraction, where students enthusiastically posed for photographs with officials and teachers.

Community Participation Highlighted

The programme witnessed the participation of former Zilla Parishad Chairman Kundan Patil, local gram panchayat representatives, sarpanches, members, villagers, parents and teachers in large numbers, reflecting strong community involvement in the educational initiative.

Addressing the gathering CEO Ranjeet Yadav emphasized that Praveshotsav is not merely a welcome ceremony for students but a broader movement aimed at strengthening the education system through quality learning, parental trust and active social participation.

Every child should enter school and receive education in a joyful and encouraging environment. The Zilla Parishad administration remains committed to ensuring accessible and quality education for all.

Collective efforts by officials, public representatives, villagers and parents are essential to make Zilla Parishad schools more capable, student-centric and academically strong Yadav said.

Similar Programmes Across Schools

Similar programmes were held in several other primary schools across Bhiwandi to boost admissions and motivate parents to enroll their children in schools at the beginning of the academic year. In many institutions, students were welcomed with roses and gifts, creating a festive atmosphere on campus.

A special programme was also organized at the Urdu Medium Municipal School No. 65 located at Asbibi on Kalyan Road, where newly admitted students received a warm reception from teachers and school authorities.

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The celebrations highlighted the collective commitment of educational institutions and civic authorities towards ensuring greater participation in school education and creating a positive learning environment for children from the very first day.

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