Bhiwandi Road To Tadali Jakat Naka In Poor Condition, Villagers And Farmers Seek Urgent Reconstruction

Years of neglect have left the key access route between Bhiwandi Road Railway Station and Tadali difficult for commuters and farmers to use | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 5, 2026: A road connecting Bhiwandi Road Railway Station with Tadali Jakat Naka has deteriorated severely due to years of neglect, leaving residents and farmers facing serious difficulties in commuting and accessing agricultural fields.

The road, which has been in use for several decades, has reportedly remained without proper repairs for a long period. With its condition worsening considerably, vehicular movement along the stretch has now become extremely difficult, with the route virtually unusable at several points.

Residents Seek Road Reconstruction

Concerned over the situation, local residents led by BJP corporator Nilesh Choudhary and former corporator Hanuman Choudhary met Bhiwandi Road Railway Station Master S.K. Chaubey and submitted a memorandum to the railway authorities, seeking immediate reconstruction of the road.

According to the villagers, the approximately 30-foot-wide road has been used since around 1980 as an important access route between Bhiwandi Road Railway Station and Tadali Jakat Naka. Besides facilitating daily movement, the road has also served as an important link for farmers travelling to their agricultural fields.

Road Condition Worsens

Residents said that during the Vasai Road-Diva railway project, land in the area was acquired by the railway administration, following which the route was made available for the movement of local residents.

However, the situation changed after the construction of the railway line for the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT)-Delhi Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), when the road came within the project area.

Since then, the condition of the road has continued to deteriorate, according to residents. The damaged stretch has made regular movement increasingly difficult and has virtually disrupted access for villagers and farmers.

Farmers Face Commuting Difficulties

The lack of a convenient and safe alternative route to Bhiwandi Road Railway Station has further compounded the problem. Residents said they are being forced to travel additional distances and spend more time commuting. Farmers, in particular, are facing considerable inconvenience while travelling to and from their fields for routine agricultural activities.

The residents have urged the railway administration to conduct an immediate inspection of the stretch and take steps to construct a properly developed road of at least 30 feet in width between Bhiwandi Road Railway Station and Tadali Jakat Naka.

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Nilesh Choudhary said the problems faced by villagers and farmers would continue to increase if a proper access road was not restored. He urged the railway authorities to treat the issue as a matter of priority and initiate necessary action at the earliest.

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